Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITQRU. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $791,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 48.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 34.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 38,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 118.8% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITQRU opened at $9.86 on Monday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

