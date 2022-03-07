iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 130,826 shares.The stock last traded at $96.37 and had previously closed at $99.49.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average of $109.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,247,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

