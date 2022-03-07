iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $429.60. The stock had a trading volume of 132,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,121. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.83 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

