iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Up 54.5% in February

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of QAT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,981. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

