iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Up 54.5% in February

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of QAT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,981. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.