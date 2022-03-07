iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.