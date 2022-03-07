iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.84. 5,414,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,670,102. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

