iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Holdings Raised by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.99. 6,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,367. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

