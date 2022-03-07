iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Position Lessened by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSB. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,087,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,259,000 after acquiring an additional 88,280 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 56,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000.

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

