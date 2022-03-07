iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Short Interest Down 22.1% in February

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,250,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 31,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,801,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $139.17 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.08 and its 200 day moving average is $145.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

