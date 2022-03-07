IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Short Interest Update

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IRCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRCP traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 86,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

