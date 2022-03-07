IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.33.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.53. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $104.65 and a 52 week high of $241.43. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.40.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after acquiring an additional 427,524 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,415,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,459,000 after acquiring an additional 70,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,312,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after buying an additional 71,414 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

