Investors Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Investors Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,345,000 after purchasing an additional 565,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after buying an additional 652,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,439,000 after buying an additional 49,758 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.53. 98,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,041. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.21.

