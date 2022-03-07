Investors Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 11,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,046,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $10.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.35. 1,222,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,121,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $548.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.17.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

