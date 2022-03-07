Investors Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,861,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day moving average of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $310.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $160.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

