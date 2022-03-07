Investors Financial Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 0.7% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Shares of BA stock traded down $6.88 on Monday, reaching $173.96. 300,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,803,321. The stock has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $178.97 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

