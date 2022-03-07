Investors Financial Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,075,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $269.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

