Investors Financial Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Investors Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.25. 2,980,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

