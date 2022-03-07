Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 414.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $104.14.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

