Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $41,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after acquiring an additional 337,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after acquiring an additional 552,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,853 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.71. 247,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.15 and a 200 day moving average of $156.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

