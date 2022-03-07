Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 116.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 159,961 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 584.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 96,706 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cowen during the second quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 19.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 82,682 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COWN opened at $28.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $787.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

