Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPT opened at $3.95 on Monday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

