Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

ALEX stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 146.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

