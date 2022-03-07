Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.44

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 156814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 735.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

