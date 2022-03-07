Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Stock Position Cut by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,883,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $762,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter.

PSR stock opened at $108.31 on Monday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $120.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.92.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

