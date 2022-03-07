Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Market Cap of $3.35 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and $233.55 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $16.06 or 0.00042922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00043169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,455.62 or 0.06562365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,447.39 or 1.00073971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00046418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 477,892,512 coins and its circulating supply is 208,628,390 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

