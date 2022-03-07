International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

IGT stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,715. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 385,711 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,924,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

