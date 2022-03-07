Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intercept’s lower-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter was encouraging, driven by strong double-digit revenue growth for Ocaliva, despite the challenges associated with the pandemic and the U.S. label update. Intercept’s lead drug Ocaliva’s sales have shown an encouraging trend so far. The drug’s label is updated as there were cases of worsening liver problems or liver failure in patients with cirrhosis treated with Ocaliva. It earlier suffered a setback when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a complete response letter (CRL) for obeticholic acid as it was a frontrunner in receiving a potential approval for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and gaining an edge in this promising space. It is highly dependent on Ocaliva for growth. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

ICPT stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $751,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

