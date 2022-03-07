Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ICPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.07.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $395.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 77,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

