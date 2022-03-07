Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.75.

IPAR stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,205,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $115,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,987 over the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $7,616,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

