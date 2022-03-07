Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $188.99

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$188.99 and last traded at C$187.01, with a volume of 60554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$184.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company a “strong” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$172.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$169.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.31 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

