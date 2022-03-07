Insider Selling: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Sells 1,558 Shares of Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $3,813,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

