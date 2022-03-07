Insider Selling: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Sells 40,749 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PYPL traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,494,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,107,996. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

