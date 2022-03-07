Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Chairman Sells $4,005,695.00 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $98.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,281,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $2,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

