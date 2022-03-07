Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Chairman Sells $4,005,695.00 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Meritage Homes stock opened at $98.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.
MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.
About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
