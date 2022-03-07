Insider Selling: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) EVP Sells 6,237 Shares of Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $130,415.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,683,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,412,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,441,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,973,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after buying an additional 603,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

