Insider Selling: Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Sells 10,823 Shares of Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,651. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

