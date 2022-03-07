Insider Selling: Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Sells 6,052 Shares of Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $600.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

