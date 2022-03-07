Insider Selling: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Director Sells 68,207 Shares of Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CCO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,661,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,817. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

