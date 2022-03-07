Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $94.89 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 760.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

