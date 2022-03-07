Insider Selling: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AGO opened at $60.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.09. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.13.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

