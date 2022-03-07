Insider Buying: Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Acquires £51,300 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($68,831.34).

VMUK opened at GBX 169.30 ($2.27) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 190.56. The company has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 159.45 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.93).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMUK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.78 ($3.08).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

