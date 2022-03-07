Insider Buying: Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Director Purchases 14,500 Shares of Stock

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) Director Shawn Wallace acquired 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$11,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,711,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,569,133.60.

Shawn Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Shawn Wallace acquired 20,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Shawn Wallace bought 15,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$10,560.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Shawn Wallace acquired 15,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$11,100.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Shawn Wallace bought 1,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$830.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Shawn Wallace acquired 10,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$7,500.00.

TORQ stock opened at C$0.78 on Monday. Torq Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$65.14 million and a P/E ratio of -11.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.78.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% in interest in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile.

