Insider Buying: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Buys $49,770.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLYA opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLYA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,983,000 after buying an additional 1,107,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,013,000 after buying an additional 173,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,744,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after buying an additional 186,340 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after buying an additional 1,594,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,110,000 after buying an additional 63,776 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.