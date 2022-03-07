Insider Buying: CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CBFV opened at $25.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $4,310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

CBFV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CB Financial Services (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.