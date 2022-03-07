Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Update

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inpixon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 47,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inpixon by 23,663.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INPX stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. Inpixon has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.42.

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

