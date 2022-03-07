Innovate (VATE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Innovate (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VATE opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74. Innovate has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VATE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovate during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Innovate during the third quarter valued at $997,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Innovate during the third quarter valued at $2,606,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Innovate during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Innovate during the third quarter valued at $104,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

