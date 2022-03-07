Ink Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36,924.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Ink has a market cap of $415,668.71 and $36,924.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

