InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

IFRX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,786. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $93.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,530,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

