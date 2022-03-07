Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $94.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $443,014.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $27,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,012 shares of company stock worth $4,857,052. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 581,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,905. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average of $70.49. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

