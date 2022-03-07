IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Update

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,450,000 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the January 31st total of 13,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

NYSE INFO remained flat at $$108.61 during trading hours on Monday. IHS Markit has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.19.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 139,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 148,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,296,000 after buying an additional 114,655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

