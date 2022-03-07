IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,083,000 after buying an additional 102,486 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,600,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,580,000 after buying an additional 260,414 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 490,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after buying an additional 23,176 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,893.3% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after buying an additional 254,521 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $74.30 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.23.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.